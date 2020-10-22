The corn and soybean harvest is wrapping up in our area. With the dry conditions farmers were able to go right from soybeans to corn.
I finished combining Oct. 16 with corn. The yields were outstanding this year and better than expected with soybean yields in the 60 bushels to the acre range and corn yields over 200 bushels to the acre. The test weight on corn was above what we were expecting also with test weights from 50-60 pounds.
Most farmers that I talked with in my area say that they feel that is their best crop they ever harvested.
Corn was really dry out the field and in some cases too dry with some shatter from the corn head. There were a lot of reports of corn moisture at 14% out of the field.
Soil moisture in the area is really is really low with concerns for recharge going into next year. We have not received much rain at all lately. The ground is dry and hard. It has been pulling hard where tillage is taking place. With the dry and windy conditions this harvest their was real fire danger, and some producers lost their combines during the harvest.
I have been working on fencing in my corn ground so the cattle can graze the corn stubble. With some of the crop loss due to shattering I want the cattle to take advantage of the leftover corn on the ground.
Cereal rye is being planted right now planning for next year’s crop. Few people in the area plant cereal rye into the corn stubble at about 1.3 bushel to the acre and then plant soybeans right into it next spring.
They are talking snow and rain in the forecast this week with below average temps. Farmers are hoping that winter is not going to start early and it will be like the last couple years where November turns out really nice.
Brian Pfarr farms in Redwood County, Minn. He submitted his report Oct. 19.