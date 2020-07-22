Our moisture at Bear Butte Gardens has picked up a bit the past couple weeks. We have received 1.38 inches so far in July, and that has helped alleviate the pressure of watering the outside gardens.
Our weather has most definitely warmed up! We do the majority of our vegetable harvesting for CSA shares on Thursdays. Lately we have needed to start earlier in the mornings so that we can be done by noon to avoid the heat of the midday hours.
Now we have transitioned out of summer crop transplanting and we are beginning to focus more on a little weed control (mowing, burning and rolling down), attempting to curb the grasshopper population, and seeding succession crops for fall harvest.
We cannot let our poultry free range in our gardens due to our organic certification as well as basic FSMA (Food Safety Modernization Act) guidelines, so we do some creative fencing with poultry netting along with the use of chicken tractors. That allows the laying hens, turkeys and broilers to get at least some of the grasshoppers for a little added protein to their diet.
So far we have avoided the ever-present threat of hail (knock on wood) and hope our luck holds out for the season.
The almost-constant higher winds out of the south this year have been interesting for gardening.
Michelle and Rick Grosek operate Bear Butte Gardens in Meade County, S.D. They submitted their report July 13.