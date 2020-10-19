It has been another busy few weeks on our farm. Soybean harvest wrapped up for us around Oct. 9. We have gotten a good start on corn as well.
Yields on corn are very exciting, as they are looking to be well above APH (actual production history).
With the warm and dry weather we have had to finish the growing season, the moisture on the corn has really dropped. We are seeing 12-15% moisture on corn right out of the field in the middle of October, which is just really rare for us.
We have about two to three weeks of harvest to go yet, so hopefully the snow will stay away for a while.
Conditions are very dry going into winter which is starting to creep into the minds of people, but after the last few years I think most people are ready for a little stretch of dry weather.
We also wrapped up our first ever fall online heifer sale, which went well. We sold heifer calves to five different states. We look forward to seeing what these heifers will do for their new owners.
We also weaned calves this week and are getting them going on feed. Now that calves are weaned the cows will be going to fall grazing on corn stalks.
It feels like the weather has changed now with the first hard freeze this past weekend and highs forecasted to be only in the 30s and 40s.
Hope everyone continues to have a safe harvest.
Matt Bischoff farms in Beadle County, S.D. He submitted his report Oct. 19.