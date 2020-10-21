We are progressing well with harvest in northwestern Iowa. I’d say as of Oct. 18, corn harvest is 75% complete.
When we can just combine and fill bins with dry corn it makes things move along faster.
I have heard of some corn moistures as low as 10.5% and that’s not a good thing. At that moisture you have a lot of shelling at the head and lose weight on bushels. I know no one was expecting this. It just happened because of heat and lack of moisture.
We have received a total of 3 tenths of an inch of rain in October and are currently in the extreme drought area of northwestern Iowa. It would be nice to have some beneficial rains before the ground freezes to recharge soil moisture.
Chances for good moisture are slim before ground freezes so next year may come down to getting lucky with timely rains, or as most farmers know we could have flooding issues. Time will tell!
We do have some manure applied and see some field work being done. We personally do very little fall tillage other than ripping some headlands and some disk ripping on ground going back to corn. In years past we had as much as 800 acres of corn on corn. Looking forward to 2021 we may have 300.
As of today one of our biggest concerns is our health. We still have 40% of our corn to harvest and right now we have a few family members who have tested positive for COVID-19 and a few more who currently have the symptoms and just haven’t yet been tested. When you work as a family on a day-to-day basis it’s hard to avoid each other and still accomplish your goals of finishing harvest which accounts for your yearly income!
2020 continues to be the year that keeps giving us challenges, but through faith and strength we will continue to meet these challenges head on!
Hope all are doing well and your 2020 harvest is wrapping up.
Kelly Nieuwenhuis farms in O’Brien County, Iowa. His report was filed Oct. 18.