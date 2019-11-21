Crop watcher Rick Moser is certain that this past year is the wettest in Larchwood history since 1992-1993, and it had a major impact on crops.
“I’ve never seen such variability in yields from fields in such close proximity to each other,” he said.
Soybean yields were 5-10 bushels and corn 30 bushels off recent normal yields, he said.
The Mosers finished harvest on Halloween day, and manure pumping wrapped up Nov. 8. Well drained fields helped them complete work, he said.
“Drainage almost always pays,” he added.
The Mosers hope to finish the last 300 acres of fall tillage and get 500 acres of anhydrous ammonia applied before winter.
“I hope 2019 stands out as a very wet year in our memory and this is not the new norm,” Moser said.