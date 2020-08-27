For the first time in two summers we are finally needing a rain! We have had no rain for the last two weeks and some very warm and humid temperatures. Lots of pivots in the area are still running, trying to make up for the lack of moisture.
This weather has started to push the maturity of the crop along faster than it should, which I’m afraid will be taking the top end yields off the corn and soybeans.
We are at 2,200 GDUs (growing degree units) on our first planted corn field, which continues to track ahead of normal. The corn is mostly all dented and some is closing in on 50% milk line. It is looking like black layer will be sometime in the first week of September, which will mean an earlier than normal harvest.
Some silage is just starting to be cut in the area, and this next few weeks should see a lot more being chopped.
Soybeans seem to be hanging on for the most part, but if we do not get a much-needed rain to help finish pod fill, I’m afraid we will have more average yields on soybeans than we had hoped.
We have continued to have a good year of putting up hay. For the most part, that has now wrapped up with the third cutting alfalfa. We will have a little bit of cover crop to put up for feed after Sept. 1 with the new announcement in our county of being able to do so.
My kids and nephews continue to work on their 4-H projects for the upcoming South Dakota State Fair, and they are excited to show off their hard work!
School is starting this week, so everyone is hoping to get back a little bit of normal, although I will miss having the extra help around!
Hopefully the next few weeks bring more moderate temperatures and a bit of moisture!
Matt Bischoff farms in Beadle County, S.D. He submitted his report Aug. 24.