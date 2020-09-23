Crops in northwestern Iowa are maturing fast. Both corn and soybeans are being harvested in areas with lighter soils.
Early yield reports are variable, which was expected. I have heard bean yields ranging from the 20s to the 70s. Corn yields also showing large differences both in yield and moisture. That’s pretty much as everyone figured, with the dry end of July continuing through all of August and into mid-September. Crops just finished too fast.
We figure we may be harvesting soybeans the end of next week, which is about a week earlier than normal for us.
Corn is pretty much all black layered. With expected weather looking forward, it should dry down pretty well next week.
I have seen some producers putting in cover crops on silage chopped ground and early harvested soybean fields. I did see some flown on earlier.
We seeded some rye in an area where we had some dirt work done about two weeks ago and already have a good stand that’s about 5 inches tall. Timing was good for that, and having about 1 inch of rain helped get it growing.
We have our harvest equipment ready, bins all cleaned up and ready to fill in next few weeks. The market rally in soybeans is very encouraging, and we plan on selling beans right out of the field this year. We have marketed about half of new crop beans in last few weeks and will continue to reward the market on increasing demand news and the market rally.
We received some encouraging news this past week on the biofuels side. The EPA announced they were going to deny 54 gap year waivers applied for by oil industry. I’m glad they made the decision to stop undermining the Renewable Fuel Standard with waivers. The 10th Circuit Court had already ruled that they didn’t have the jurisdiction to do in the first place, so we’ll consider this a win! The frustrating part is when they decide to not break the law they act as if they’re doing you a favor!
I spent a day doing virtual D.C. lobbying with Growth Energy this past week and appreciate all the work done by Growth Energy and other biofuels supporters promoting and defending biofuels to federal legislators! We need to continue to have those conversations.
I hope all have a safe harvest and that the ag economy continues to improve.
Kelly Nieuwenhuis farms in O’Brien County, Iowa. His report was filed Sept. 20.