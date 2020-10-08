Harvest has been going pretty strong in our area for the last few weeks on soybeans. We got started Sept. 22.
Conditions are becoming very dry in our area without much rain in the forecast either. One of the big concerns is field fires and combine fires. We have had a few of each in the area the last few weeks with the hot windy conditions.
Soybeans did not take long to drop their moisture, and most have been at or below 10%. Yields have been very good on soybeans. Most of them are in the 50-60 bushel range which would be 10-20% above most APHs (actual production histories) in the area.
We should be wrapped up with soybean harvest in a few days and be right into the corn, which has dried down very quickly.
Our harvest crew consists of my dad, brother and myself along with our neighbor Kory Urban who recently retired from the National Guard. And I can’t forget about my mom who is always making sure we are fed well in the field!
It has been a busy few weeks at our place. Besides combining beans, we have gotten our high moisture corn put up for the winter, worked calves so they will be ready to wean in about a week, hauled manure, seeded cover crops on our silage acres, and pictured our heifers for our female sale on Oct. 12.
Hope everyone continues to have a safe and successful harvest!
Matt Bischoff farms in Beadle County, S.D. He submitted his report Oct. 5.