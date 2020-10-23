Harvest wrapped up for crop watcher Andy Lacey before the snow flew in southeastern South Dakota. He finished corn harvest Sunday, Oct. 18.
Yields were good in places, but variations in the field were noticeable, he said. Some areas had adequate moisture while some were too dry. Still, he had some dryland corn do just as well as the irrigated fields, he said.
Lacey saw good results applying a biological stimulant in the furrow at planting time.
“It really helped it get established and get a good start,” he said.
Lacey is also sold on the benefits of planting corn in 60-inch rows. The improved air flow and sunlight helped deter fungus that can run rampant in damp conditions. It’s resulted in healthier stalks and ears, he said.
The wide spaced rows also allow cover crops to thrive between his corn rows. Turnips and radishes were growing green after harvest.
Lacey interseeded small grains with his soybeans. The flax did particularly well, he said, and he expects to be able to capture a lot of flax to sell when it’s separated from the soybeans.
The soybean yield was fair, being short on moisture. The interseeded crop might have pulled some of the moisture from the beans, Lacey said, but it wasn’t a major factor. The summer was dry, and irrigation started late.
Next, Lacey will begin planning for next year’s crop, meeting with Natural Resources Conservation Service technicians and with representatives from the Ducks Unlimited soil program. He’ll also be finding someone to do custom work, planting, spraying and monitoring fields in 2021.
The Lacey’s will be selling fat cattle soon. The family butchered 15 chickens this past weekend. They smoked some on the grill and canned four.
“It’s great to have something that you grew in the pantry,” he said.
Lacey and his wife Allison welcomed a new baby boy this month. Miles Lewis was born Oct. 1. He joins brother Jacob and Caleb and sister Brynna.
Andy Lacey farms in Moody County, S.D. He gave his report Oct. 19.