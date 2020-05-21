“Good rain and a baby calf is always welcome,” Crop Watcher Krista Podany said from her northeastern Nebraska farm.
The Verdigre area had about a half inch of rain the week of May 10, and new calves and a colt hit the ground over the weekend on the Podany place. She and partner Carl Dobias have been planting over the last month. They seeded rye grass on some wet spots and hope to harvest it for feed. Oats were up about 2 inches by May 18.
Their corn, harvested for feed or silage, is typically planted a bit later. They aim to be done by May 25 for crop insurance deadlines.
“We hope to wrap up this week or next,” Podany said.
They were hauling manure while waiting for the last pallet of corn seed to be delivered.
A trip to the sale barn for canner cows was postponed because they were watching their young grandson and didn’t want to risk taking him out with the COVID pandemic still an issue.
The pandemic disrupted family plans. Podany watched her oldest grandson graduate from high school virtually. It wasn’t the same as celebrating in person, but they were happy to join in the day.
“Thank goodness we have some of this technology. We would have totally missed out,” she said.
Memorial Day won’t be the same either. She normally visits the graves of her parents and attends services to honor service members who have died. There’s normally a large fundraiser dinner for the cemetery. Even if the meal can’t go on, the cemetery still needs financial help, she said.
Fishing plans got canceled last weekend when the house of their neighbor, Carl’s brother-in-law, caught on fire. Along with other neighbors, they’ve been taking turns helping out.
Podany also hopes to get her garden in soon. She plants a large garden to share with neighbors and family.
They’ve also been arranging to take cattle to local butchers, helping family get meat that’s hard to come by at the grocery store.
Krista Podany and Carl Dobias farm in Knox County, Neb. She submitted her report May 18.