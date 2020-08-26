The August storm that hit the Iowa area miss southwestern Minnesota, but seeing all the damage, our hearts go out to them. I can’t imagine the wide spread damage.
Since the last report our are has been on the dry side and the crops are starting get stressed. The above average temperatures that we are having in late August is not helping crop stress. We definitely need some rain in the near future to help finish the crop out.
Some of the soybean fields are starting to have the yellow hue and we are still trending about three weeks ahead of last year. One farmer in the area has started to chop silage, which is way ahead of last year. The reports that I am hearing is that in a week silage work will be in full force.
With the growing degree days that we have had this summer the farmers are feeling that the crop will mature on its own and the dry down should be way ahead of schedule. The hope is the corn crop will be dryer and the producers won’t have to spend a lot of money drying this year, as compared to last year.
The producers that did no-till and cover crops seem to be handling the drought stress a lot better. Producers that had wheat have got the cover crops planted and are waiting for some rain to get them started. There were a few producers that flew on cover crops and are hoping for some rains to get them started also.
Farmers have been busy completing the last cutting of road ditches for the year. Some of the cuttings are second cuttings, which helped with the feed supply.
There are producers pulling waterhemp and rag weed that survived after spraying. We have seen a lot of waterhemp escapes this year in the soybeans.
The schools in our area are going to be starting soon with some of them starting this week. There is some concern with temperatures in the 90s that some school might have to let out earlier in the day due to the heat.
Brian Pfarr farms in Redwood County, Minn. He submitted his report Aug. 24.