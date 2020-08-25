From record prevent plant to Stage 2 drought, this year has been one for the books!
We received and inch of rain Aug. 12 as well as another inch Aug. 24 that came with with ping pong ball-size hail. At the time of writing, we have not determined crop damage but vehicle damage was evident.
Wheat harvest is wrapping up and it looks to be an early harvest with the fall crops. An agronomist in Aberdeen suggested that some areas northwest of Aberdeen could be harvesting soybeans in two to three weeks.
Corn is way ahead of normal maturity, as well with most corn well in dent stage. There has been some reported corn rootworm activity that will have to be watched, possibly warranting changing insecticides or seed traits for the coming year.
Activity continues on prevent plant acres with herbicide application and cover crop planting. Cover crop planting will accelerate on a number of the harvested wheat acres.
Area schools have started classes with mostly normal scheduling and fall sports practices and events. The biggest challenges have been the excessive heat during scheduled practices, but with precautions, things are going as normal. As the fall progresses, the virus stage level will determine the full schedule of activities.
Until next time, enjoy the early fall and plan for a safe harvest.
Jerry Mork farms in Day County, South Dakota. He submitted a report Aug. 24.