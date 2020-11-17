Hello on this sunny, crisp fall morning in our beautiful lil’ Bohemian Alps. It’s always refreshing to watch a gorgeous sunrise.
The last acres of corn were combined by mid-afternoon yesterday (Nov. 15). Field corn is done. When you pull the auger from the corn bin, I guess that marks the official end to the corn harvest season.
Right after our last report we got a surprising 6-plus inches of snow and ice, which totally halted all harvest. At the time we weren’t sure when we would get back in very soon to finish up. The warmer temps and some wind dried the soil, and we were back.
As we think over this roller coaster year, that is about how the entire planting to harvest season went. In early May, planting began, then a lot of moisture came and slowed down planting a bit. By end of May the dust rolled behind the planters, making you think, “wow, this could be a mistake to plant.”
As it turns out, the average yields seem to be fairly good for soybeans and corn.
It was nice to have mostly decent days for harvest. The time change is exceptionally hard. When the sun goes down at 5:20 p.m., no one is ready to quit for the day. A lot of lights could be seen bobbing around the fields.
The silage season started earlier than normal with hot, dry temperatures. Many of the fields we harvested had cane laying over and it couldn’t all be picked up. So as our farmers and ranchers do, they put up a hot wire and turned out the cows. It sure makes that livestock happy to chew their way around the field.
Last year at this time we were still cutting some earlege and putting up some late fall grass hay. This frustrated a few deer hunters, as it kept the deer moving around.
This year all was done and some very nice bucks and big doe were harvested opening weekend. Hunters seemed pleased, as there was less cover. Most of our hunters are meat food hunters and not trophy hunters, but they never complain when a 4x5 or 5x6 show up in the cross hairs.
Our son Travis and grandson Logan harvested some nice bucks. The granddaughters are coming to hunt this weekend.
Not many changes will happen for 2021 as of now. A lot will depend on the moisture levels over the winter. Right now The big concern is the price for beef is awfully low. This needs to increase significantly. Remember, beef is what’s for dinner and supper. The price of corn and beans seem to be on the rise.
For the winter months, the shop will be busy with repairs on equipment getting ready for the new 2021 season.
Our Thanksgiving and Christmas could be a little slim of friends and family members, as everyone seems to be social distancing
It has been a pleasure to be a Crop Watcher and to share with others our adventures in our lil’ part of Nebraska.
May you find peace and many blessings in the days to come. Be strong and courageous in all you do. Gods blessings to all.
Krista Podany and Carl Dobias farm in Knox County, Neb. She submitted her report Nov. 16.