Crop Watcher Andy Lacey will be parking his tractor of the next year. The Moody County, South Dakota farmer worked his parents’ land this year, using some unconventional methods in attempt to boost soil health and reduce the use of chemical inputs. His parents decided to move off the farm and hire a land manager to take care of the land, Lacey said.
That means he’ll focus instead on his manufacturing business, The Hay Manager, making round bale feeders. It’s a job that keeps him busy through the winter. He said he’s also looking to take on another business that the owner needs help with.
That doesn’t mean that Lacey is giving up on farming and his interest in soil health for good. He hopes to farm his family land in the future. In the meantime, he’ll work on a smaller scale.
On a 20-acre pasture, he plans to plant fruit and nut trees and add plant diversity, plus a couple of goats to help control weeds. He’ll also look into a portable water system where he can pump water and keep cows from trampling the same drinking area all the time.
The past two years, Lacey used plant diversity to his advantage with his row crops. He grew corn in 60-inch rows and seeded cover crops between. In his soybean field, he planted buckwheat, flax, sunflower and other species in an effort to attract beneficial insects that could help keep pests in check.
Through all the experiments, he’s always learning.
It was a difficult year for Lacey’s crops. His cover crops didn’t come up like they should have, and with the cold spring, he should have sprayed later, he said. More timely soil samples could have helped his crop, too, he added.
“For me, it was not a good year. It was dry and crop yields weren’t there,” he said. “I didn’t get the impact on the fields like I was wanting.”
Though it can be difficult, Lacey urges other farmers to keep trying new things and keep soil health at the forefront.
“I’d like farmers to see more than just profits. I’d like them to see soil in a different perspective,” he said. “They can do a lot more with the soil with less inputs.”
Andy Lacey farms in Moody County, S.D. He submitted his report Nov. 30.