The welcome to fall was clearly evident beginning with the Labor Day holiday, as temperatures barely made it to 50 degrees! Along with the plunge in temperatures, our area received between a tenth to three fourths of an inch of rain.
Soybeans are ranging from harvest ready to just beginning to turn yellow. There were reports of a field harvested in northern Spink County in the last week. Areas to our east along Interstate 29 are much further along due to earlier planting and dryer conditions.
Silage chopping has commenced with relatively good working conditions, considering recent years with wet fields. A neighbor of ours just finished up his third alfalfa cutting and was very pleased with his hay crop this year. He stated that getting nearly all of his hay put up with few moisture challenges was very rewarding.
The corn crop is largely dented and beginning to dry down. With few exceptions, we are looking forward to Thanksgiving (and Christmas) without being interrupted by corn harvest!
We have a seed business on our farm and have been getting ready for our annual plot tour, customer appreciation dinner and presentation. We have the local FFA chapter assist in serving, along with giving them a weed identification contest with awards for members in correctly identifying the panel of weeds. Everybody has fun participating in this event.
Following this, we have our local agronomist do a presentation on an agronomy topic that is currently affecting our area. In addition to these events, we have a ride and drive demonstration in the afternoon with Northside Implement showing the latest tillage tools from Great Plains and Landoll, with state-of-the-art four-wheel drive and front-wheel assist versatile tractors.
Along with harvest prep, our concentration will still be getting our prevent plant acres conditioned for the spring 2021 planting season. This has been a challenge, as we attempt to remain no till as much as possible.
Until the next report, we wish everyone a successful start to harvest.
Jerry Mork farms in Day County, South Dakota. His report was submitted Sept. 8.