We got rain July 6 and 7 that ranged on our area from a half inch to 3.5 inches. The crops and pastures are looking very good to excellent throughout the entire area.
With all the heat and moisture, crops have progressed greatly and the corn is starting to tassel. Some producers have cut down the second cutting of alfalfa.
There are many producers thinking about using fungicide on their corn this year and weighing the benefits with the costs.
I have had reports of aphids appearing in certain spots throughout the area, and producers are keeping their eyes on them.
With all the county fairs in the area being canceled for this year, kids are sad that they won’t be able to show off their hard work.
Brian Pfarr farms in Redwood County, Minn. He submitted his report July 10.