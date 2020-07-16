Rains in northeastern Nebraska have been spotty. Crop Watcher Krista Podany recorded 4.5 inches at her place near Verdigre, but others got a half inch.
The moisture was very much needed in her area.
“That really made the crop green up,” she said. “Pastures needed some water.”
With temperatures cooling off some, Podany used the morning of July 13 to help her neighbors at Spring Lake Angus work cattle.
She mowed some grass hay late Sunday night, July 12. A lot of producers were doing the same, busy windrowing and baling while dodging rains.
Wheat was harvested for grain across road from Podany’s place. She said the crops in general look to be in good to excellent condition.
“They’re just looking real nice right now,” she said.
Corn that was planted the end of April or the first of May was starting to tassel.
Podany’s busy season comes when silage is ready for chopping. That will depend on the weather. There is always plenty to keep them busy in the shop.
County fairs in northeastern Nebraska are still on schedule, for the most part. They’re planning social distancing measures and allowing for more space between the livestock, Podany said.
Last weekend, she got a chance to watch her grandson, Blake, play football in the Shrine Bowl in Kearney – postponed from June due to coronavirus. He was one of 90 players from across the state to attend the annual football camp, and he played for the South, which won 30-6.
It was reportedly the first game of organized football played in the U.S. since March. The 2,475 spectators socially distanced in the stands, keeping a bench between each family, Podany said.
Krista Podany and Carl Dobias farm in Knox County, Neb. She gave her report July 13.