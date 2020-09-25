Harvest should be kicking into gear this week at Ravine Creek Ranch.
We had around 3/4 an inch of rain the past two weeks. Soybeans are reaching maturity, and corn has reached black layer with some corn really maturing fast with our continued warm weather.
I have heard some early soybean harvest reports in the area on shorter maturity beans, and yields have been very good.
We did receive some very light frost Sept. 10 that dinged the tops of some soybean leaves, but damage should be minimal.
We completed silage cutting, which is always a good feeling to have feed put up for winter and be ready to wean calves. Silage appraisals in the area have definitely been above average so it will be interesting to see how they compare when the combine rolls shortly.
We will be seeding a combination of mainly rye with some other cover crops on our silage acres this week to help with erosion in the spring and possibly another feed crop. We also have been working on getting hay moved closer to home for winter.
The next couple weeks will be busy around here with harvest on early soybeans starting, along with bagging some high moisture corn for feed.
We will also be giving pre-weaning shots to calves so they will be ready to wean in early October. We continue to work on our group of show heifers, which we will be offering for sale Oct. 12.
We hope everyone has a safe harvest!
Matt Bischoff farms in Beadle County, S.D. He submitted his report Sept. 20.