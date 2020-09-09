Happy Labor Day from the Bohemian Alps of Knoxville, Nebraska. My report today comes from the field sitting in my IH Silage truck (aka S Virginia) waiting for my turn to drive by the cutter.
The weather is hot and dry. There has been no rainfall since the last report.
Silage cutting days are long. We start at sun-up and before to get our livestock fed, watered and checked. It is always a concern that a water will fail on these hot, dry days. In one pen we have a steer that thinks he needs to stand in the tank. I guess he doesn’t like hot feet either.
With hot, dry winds, crops are curling up fast and our list of those wanting to cut silage is growing. We feel harvest came a bit early. With not enough rain, we take it as it comes trying to harvest good feed for winter months.
A rock went through the cutter causing major damage to the knives, drum and spout. Carl was totally inside the cutter repairing, and we made several trips down the road to Iowa for parts. I thank God Carl has been given the ability and knowledge to do the repairs needed.
We are back on track and in the fields cutting silage. We move equipment and service it by night or early in the morning so we can be in fields by mid-morning.
Some of the soybean fields are rolling and dropping leaves. Some pods have nice beans inside. Other fields with less rain are empty, immature beans. Some ears of corn have no kernels at the top from not enough moisture.
The forecast predicted rain for Monday night. Some crops can’t be helped. A nice rain would sure cut the dust. Well I best be back to my silage hauling. Have a great day and a safe harvest season. God Bless.
Krista Podany and Carl Dobias farm in Knox County, Neb. She submitted her report Sept. 7.