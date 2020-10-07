In the midst of soybean harvest, the weather thankfully continues to cooperate in northeastern South Dakota.
As the time of writing, approximately half of soybean harvest is complete. A corn field was being harvested near the North Dakota border, as well.
It appears that corn harvest will begin to get rolling in earnest by the middle of October, as corn continues to dry down at a rapid pace. Some reports of corn moisture at the end of September were in the low 20s. We had a very light frost Oct. 4 that will help accelerate the corn dry down, but forecasted temperatures and dry weather will likely play a bigger role in what looks to be an accelerated harvest schedule.
Soybean yields have been variable. With the spotty rains, some areas have struggled to get out of the 30-bushels-per-acre range. Others fields that were fortunate to get the timely rain saw some yields in the lower 50s, but those were the exception.
We are still waiting on some later planted soybeans to mature. They still show a lot of green stems, along with leaves. This week’s weather should move them along quickly, however.
With some luck, we should be able to get our fall tillage and accounting season started early.
We’re wishing everyone a successful and safe harvest.
Jerry Mork farms in Day County, South Dakota. His report was submitted Oct. 5.