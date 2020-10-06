Conditions have been great for harvest in southwestern Minnesota, crop watcher Brian Pfarr said.
Most farmers in Redwood County were expected to wrap up soybean harvest this week, and a few have started to take out corn.
By early October, the Lamberton area had seen two nights with 31-degree lows.
Soybean harvest at the Pfarr farm took about eight days of work, starting the last weekend in September and wrapping up at about noon Sunday, Oct. 4.
Yields were better than expected, Pfarr said. It was dry in August when beans were filling, and he expected it to be an issue. But the soybean came through with yields ranging from 64 to 72 bushels per acre.
As soon as soybean harvest wrapped up, Pfarr tested the corn. He took out about 1,000 bushels of corn and found the 94-day corn to be at 16.5% moisture. He was pleased with what he saw in the field.
“The corn looks really good,” Pfarr said. “Yields look lie they’ll be up there.”
He attributes that to some timely rains without the torrential downpours that hurt crops in recent years.
A few farmers in the area are planting cereal rye as a cover crop after corn harvest. The early harvest helps get the work done on time.
“The cover crop guys are excited it’s going to be an early fall harvest,” Pfarr said.
Those that had cover crops flown on into standing corn are seeing great results as the cash crop is harvested. The covers got enough moisture to get off to a good start, Pfarr said.
Brian Pfarr farms in Redwood County, Minn. He gave his report Oct. 5.