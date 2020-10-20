Hello from the chilly Bohemian Alps. It has been overcast, and the temperatures are dropping. We had a skiff of snow in the early morning hours of Monday, and it was still hanging on the trees.
We got a freeze the week before. Water on the small livestock waterers have a skin of ice on them. It’s sad to see all the gorgeous fall colors disappear in the wind.
Harvest is still going with beans are getting finished up and most folks working on corn. Corn has been pretty dry in the fields with lack of moisture. Wind and no rain has been harsh.
We cut the last of the silage corn and bagged in the stack yard. Corn is coming in and being put in our grain bin and now we hear the whine of the drying fan and corn being augured up and in the bin.
The deer seem to be enjoying what’s left on the ground. When you can hear the deer chewing corn, they are close.
Livestock are being turned out in stalks as soon crop is off and fenced is fixed. The pastures are over done, in major need of water. Now we wait for spring. With winter moisture most should come back, along with new weeds.
On several fields, after crops are off farmers are still planting winter wheat or rye.
The guys are lining up equipment that needs attention and ordering parts for equipment that needs repair. Tires are being repaired, too. Corn stalks are hard on valve stems.
The next plan of attack is hauling manure out on the harvested fields. All the gardens seem to be done.
With the skiff of snow this morning, I guess it is time to layer another jacket and pull your hat and hood a little tighter. For those still harvesting, be safe and when you travel on the roads watch out for wide equipment and slow moving equipment as well.
We continue to thank God for his many blessings and safety through these days.
Krista Podany and Carl Dobias farm in Knox County, Neb. She submitted her report May 18.