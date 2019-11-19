Another harvest is in the books for the Spronk farm near Edgerton, Minnesota, and crop watcher Leon Spronk is thankful it’s over.
Corn harvest was wet and light, and was still slowly dragging on in southwestern Minnesota, he said. Local elevators never experienced a major push or long lines to unload, he reported, and there is no corn being stored on the ground.
Normal corn basis for this time of year is 50 to 60 cents under the Chicago Board of Trade, and this year local elevators are 5 cents over CBT, Spronk pointed out.
“I am not a marketing professional but I believe the USDA has some major adjustments to make concerning 2019 projected yields,” he added.
Recent dry weather has allowed for fall tillage and manure hauling. Spronk expects bedding will be in big demand this winter since putting up dry bales has been challenging.
“It’s time to go fishing and pheasant hunting,” he said, closing out his last report as a Tri-State Neighbor crop watcher.
The Tri-State Neighbor thanks Leon Spronk and the other crop watchers for sharing their journey with our readers during this challenging season. We wish everyone the best for the year to come.