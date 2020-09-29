We tend to look forward to autumn at Bear Butte Gardens each year, thinking things will surely slow down a bit, and then we are always reminded of all of the “before winter” projects we need to wrap up and the shorter days fill up very fast!
So far in September we have only received 0.85 inch of rain at the farm and gardens, and the temperatures have ranged from a high of 95 degrees on Sept. 5 to a low of 29 on Sept. 9th!
We had given up on tomatoes and peppers as the plants froze and looked done, but this weekend we realized many of the tomatoes were actually still unfrozen and finishing ripening. We were able to harvest a good number of colorful and tasty cherry tomatoes.
Sometimes our weed cover in the gardens in late summer can be beneficial, and that was the case for the celery and fennel that are still growing and very tasty.
The baby greens are coming up nicely in the high tunnel greenhouse, and we look forward to having fresh salad greens at the end of the month again.
Processing in the commercial kitchen has transitioned from pickles to tomatoes and salsa. Next up will be pumpkin puree and all things apple, as we bring in autumn apples from area producers.
Michelle and Rick Grosek operate Bear Butte Gardens in Meade County, S.D. They submitted their report Sept. 21.