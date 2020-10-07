Fall has to be one of the prettiest time of year with gorgeous intense colors – golds, reds, yellows blues.
We had a teaser sprinkle a couple of days ago, by gained only a short 10 to 12 hundredths. It settled the road dust down a bit.
Cutting silage, some of those corn fields are getting pretty dry. Cane and forage are about 50/50.
The silage piles are packed and tractor rolled. Others are packed and covered with a tarp, and some are bagged.
Our harvest crew consists of Carl running the cutter. Brother Tony drives one silage truck and I drive the other. Tony is also a mechanic like Carl and always pitches in when some thing is down to help get us back up rolling in the field.
We have a couple of relief drivers – Lonnie and sometimes a family member of whose field we are harvesting helps drive when a part run is needed, on-the-job repairs need to be made, or if I have to go to Swanson’s Hunting Acres and clean a few pheasants.
Our longest silage truck drive was eight miles from field to pile- so that consisted of field and road driving. We have to watch for traffic before popping out on the main roads. That was a crazy day trying to get back to field through the hills when we did not want the cutter to wait on the trucks.
Foxtail in the cane is a big headache this year. It wraps around the cutter heads, especially when it is taller than the cane. In several fields, foxtail outgrew the cane due to lack of rain.
Some soybeans are said to have made 48 bushels per acre where they were planted early and had rain at the right time. Soybean harvest has been going only about 10 days. I see some earlege is being cut and wet corn is also being harvested.
Some dry corn started but is still testing pretty wet. It seems to be drying down pretty good though. There are good reports of corn being filled out to the nose end in some dryland in the area.
We had a frost warning, but it has yet to get below 34, so we are good for now.
Cows are coming out of grass, and the pastures look pretty rough. They definitely need rain to bounce back.
Harvest is work, and it adds up lots of hours on the equipment. This afternoon is a maintenance day. We are changing tires on the trucks that have lost their face, changing oil in silage trucks and the cutter, and blowing out the crop dust from filters.
Lately our days have been get up early, do chores, eat, harvest, grease, sharpen blades, fuel, eat, sleep, repeat.
Happy harvest! Have a safe harvest season and remember to watch for slow equipment on the roads and coming out of fields.
Krista Podany and Carl Dobias farm in Knox County, Neb. She submitted her report Oct. 5.