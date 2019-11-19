Looking back on the wet year on his western South Dakota operation, crop watcher Shawn Freeland puts it all in perspective.
“2019 was a challenge yet beautiful in many regards,” he said, giving his last report. “Even though much time was spent cleaning up from floods, adjusting planting and rotation plans and questioning those decisions made, I still prefer moisture to a drought any day.”
He said the year was a reminder that the land is resilient. Changes to management practices on his Caputa, South Dakota ranch allowed him to watch the land absorb the rain, reducing run off and erosion. The soil has been rebuilding, and native grasses are growing that he hasn't seen before on his land.
Improved soil structure allowed him to get into the fields relatively quickly after heavy rains and flooding.
“We were continually amazed,” he said.
The Freelands also took a leap of faith with their new agri-tourism enterprise, inviting visitors to pick pumpkins and tour a maze of cover crops in the fall.
“We are hopeful and excited for the future of this venture,” Freeland said. “Having conversations with our urban neighbors about agriculture was definitely the highlight and made the time invested and the risk worth it.”
In the coming year, Freeland plans to continue to manage crop land and pastures to build soil. They will rotationally graze the stockpiled cover crops throughout the winter, attend various workshops and seminars, and prepare for the next maze season.
The Tri-State Neighbor thanks Shawn Freeland and all of our crop watchers for sharing their journey with our readers during this challenging season. We wish everyone the best for the year to come.