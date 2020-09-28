Hello from the Bohemian Alps. Harvest is going. We’ve been watching the combine lights roaming the fields by night, harvesting soybeans.
We have had no measurable rain.
Silage harvest is still going. With the persistent wind and no rain, the cane forage fields are pretty twisted and beginning to lay over. That makes for excessive plugging up for the cutter head.
The corn fields are green for a stretch then really dry, which makes a mix for silage. The yields vary from field to field and soil composition.
There is no mercy with hot, dry wind. Strong wind makes it so we can’t cut drier corn because it blows out of the trucks and wastes the feed. Some of those fields are on hold until the wind cuts back a bit, or they may not get cut at all.
A lot of livestock are being worked from creep pens being added and some are repairing pasture corrals to do fall vaccinations for the trips home or to the market.
Fall seeding crops are being put in of either rye or winter wheat. Some winter wheat is already up an inch. In some fields, as soon as we are done doing silage, the equipment rolls in to plant the fall cover crop.
Our days start before daylight and end after dark. We have to feed and check our livestock before we head out for the day. It makes for long, tiring days and suppers are simple. This will probably continue over the next couple of weeks.
We are praying for all to continue to have safe harvest.
Krista Podany and Carl Dobias farm in Knox County, Neb. She submitted her report Sept. 21.