Hot and dry is theme of the past day, stressing farmers and ranchers, livestock and crops.
There has been no rain since our last report, everything definitely needs a drink that is dryland, and the irrigation is running, which keeps the diesel fuel suppliers in business. If these dry conditions continue, they will definitely bring on an earlier harvest than expected.
People are calling to get their names on the silage cutting list. Some will want bagging done.
Corn is starting to dent pretty good and beans are filling out nicely. We sure have some beautifully canopied beans in the area that are over waist high.
We cut the oats/grass hay and have been busy bagging that. We had the opportunity to get potatoes that growers couldn’t sell for food use because of size, so we bagged oats, grass hay and potatoes. The cows are excited to have potatoes they run to the bunk to get them – interesting to watch.
So we remain busy bagging the small grains and grass. When done taking off that crop we will plant winter rye.
Kids are back in school in most areas with and without masks, depending on the teacher and class size. Some will play football.
Some of grandkids had school postponed for 14 days because there superintendent came up positive for COVID-19. The kids needed to be quarantined for the last 12 days, as they were exposed to COVID-19 from a worker at the school. Wednesday they should be able to get back to normal.
August is super busy with birthdays, so we will eat lots of cake. Most of the county fairs have come to an end, and our Nebraska State Fair will give the students an opportunity to show case their year-long efforts. Events will follow the most up-to-date health guidelines. There will be no gate fee this year.
Carl and I have worked the Nebraska Beef Pit for years, and sadly that is a no-go for this year. It’s heartbreaking to me that our Nebraska Cornhuskers will not take the stadium. I wait all year for football season.
We finally got the chickens dressed out and in the freezer. It was way too hot for this, but it had to be done. COIVD-19 caused later hatches and fewer hatched.
We had five little ducklings hatch out in the chicken house in the heat. They sure are fun to watch. One fell in the water had to be dried off because his down feathers can’t do water. He sure was noisy as I dried him off, and momma duck was nosier. I have to remind the cats they are not snacks. The toads even think it is hot, as they were in the duck water pan.
The garden is much slower than I had anticipated, which is disappointing. Several of the neighbors also have slow tomatoes.
In Nebraska Farm Bureau news, Gov. Pete Ricketts signed LB1107 to give Nebraska taxpayers meaningful and much needed tax relief. Several senators worked countless hours to get a tax relief program in place.
Blessings from the Bohemian Alps of Nebraska. Have a great day and a safe harvest.
Krista Podany and Carl Dobias farm in Knox County, Neb. She submitted her report Aug. 24.