“In a word this year was wet with a capital W,” crop watcher Tom Morog said to start is last report for the season.
From start to finish, through the summer and into harvest, his Hand County farm had rain and snow. The abundance of moisture started last fall with 3-4 inches of rain after harvest. Over the winter, it snowed so much the Morogs ran out of places to pile it. Late April roared in with a two-and-a-half-day, 30-plus-inch snowstorm with constant 40-50 mph winds killing a lot of livestock and deer in the area.
Then came the melting. Torrents of water came down the creeks and over the roads where it had never been before, Morog said. Entire sections of roads washed out. The Morogs continue to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to document the damage and share the expenses for repairs.
“Our 94-year-old neighbor, George Melber, who will still be managing his farm in 2020, commented he has never seen it this wet. That says a lot,” Morog said.
His biggest concern for next year is saturated soils, and being unsure what the winter and spring will bring.
“It will not take much to prevent a crop from being planted if conditions are wet,” he said.
This year, Morog planted just 21% of his cropland, and neighbors planted even less. Morog went beyond the May 25 and June 10 crop insurance deadlines for planting corn and soybeans, but chose not to plant in late June or into July because of the concern for immature, wet, low-yielding crops. There are still many acres of wet corn and sunflowers in the fields in central South Dakota.
“Everyone is hoping for some drying weather and a solid freeze to firm-up the ground,” he said.
Harvest was a long way from being completed as mid-November passed. Some fields were too wet to enter, while others are too wet to combine. There was a lot of crop being loaded on the roads because trucks cannot get into the fields, let alone get out, when they are loaded. Continuing rain and snow created significant delays. The availability of propane and the capacity of dryers are another big issue, Morog said.
Most of the soybeans in Hand County have been cut and there is some corn harvested. Early planted soybean yields have ranged from 40-60 bushels and a small amount of corn harvested has run about 130-160 bushels an acre. Late planted sunflowers were wet and difficult to dry because of the threat of dryer fires caused by fine lint and the oil in the seeds. Some are concerned about low test weights on later-planted corn and sunflowers.
“Harvest will run more than a month later than normal and in some cases into next spring,” Morog said.
Outside of the normal farming ups and downs, the biggest highlights of the year for Tom and Renae Morog were the births of their granddaughter, Maisie, in August (to parents Matt and Ali Morog of Fort Pierre), and grandson, Henry, just last Friday (to parents Tyler and Carolyn Morog of Miller).
“We are all thankful that both moms and babies are doing great,” Morog said.
After the grandchildren, the next biggest highlight was a visit from Japanese Public Broadcasting, NHK, (Nippon Hoko Kyokai). They arrived at the Morog farm Aug. 12 and videoed for the day in their Calyxt soybean field, around the farm and while they prepared and enjoyed an evening meal. The NHK crew of six, also dined at Willie’s Bar and Grill in St. Lawrence where Calyno oil made from Calyxt soybeans is used for frying.
NHK, lead by Peabody Award winning journalist, Taku Nishamae, had come to do a segment for their Japanese viewers about gene edited foods. Nishamae reached out to the Morogs after reading an article in the March 19, 2019, Tri-State Neighbor about the couple’s experience with Calyxt soybeans and the high oleic Calyno oil derived from them.
“Their goal was to provide viewers with information on gene edited food products before the introduction onto Japanese store shelves Oct. 1,” Morog said.
From the NHK segment broadcast in September, Japan is also developing gene edited mackerel (less aggressive) for fish farming, disease resistant pears, eggs with fewer allergens and tomatoes that are heart healthy (lower blood pressure).
“The Japanese crew was fascinated by the wide-open spaces of South Dakota and the size of farm fields,” Morog said.
In Japan most fields are 1-4 acres, and farms in general are much smaller. Japan is a mountainous country, and most people live closer to the coastlines, in cities.
“We had a great cultural exchange throughout the day and discussed a wide range of topics over supper,” Morog said.
He said it’s been rewarding to work with a gene edited crop with the goal of building a platform for better foods and healthier lives.
“It is especially meaningful because my father passed away at the young age of 69 from a heart attack – one that could have been avoided in part with healthier foods,” Morog said.
He concluded wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving and safe harvest:
“We are thankful for our family and the new little additions, for our friends, the freedoms we enjoy personally and as a country, for federal crop insurance, for the people we work with on the farm and in our community, for our health, for the chance to share our farming experience through this column, for our parents and grandparents, and most of all for each other.”
Editor’s Note: The Tri-State Neighbor thanks the Morogs and all of our crop watchers for sharing their journey with our readers during this challenging season. We wish everyone the best for the year to come.