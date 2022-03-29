Demand for oil leads South Dakota Soybean Processor’s to open third plant in Mitchell

A new multi-seed processing plant from South Dakota Soybean Processors is in the works with operations set to begin in 2024 south of Mitchell, South Dakota, on Highway 37.

This will be SDSP’s third processing plant in the state, adding to operations in Volga and St. Lawrence.

The new Mitchell-based plant, announced Feb. 9, will eventually also process sunflowers and camelina along with soybeans. SDSP CEO Tom Kersting estimates the plant will begin soybean operations in autumn of 2024 with other seeds following later.

“We’ll probably start up on soybeans and then see what the market tells us to do,” he said. “It'll be many months into the run before we even try to do sunflowers or camelina.”

When the plant does take on sunflowers, it will be the first sunflower oil processing plant in the state.

The member-owned company opened its first processing plant in Volga in 1996. That plant currently processes approximately 85,000 bushels of soybeans per day. The plant in Mitchell is slated to be larger, processing approximately 100,000 bushels a day according to Kersting.

That equates to 35 million bushels of soybeans annually or the equivalent 1 million tons of higher-oil crops. The Mitchell plant will be home to six to eight bins, each holding 500,000 bushels of soybeans.

Mitchell was a strategic choice for a third plant location, providing what Kersting called “a unique set of advantages over other locations.”