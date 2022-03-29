Demand for oil leads South Dakota Soybean Processor’s to open third plant in Mitchell

A new multi-seed processing plant from South Dakota Soybean Processors is in the works with operations set to begin in 2024 south of Mitchell, South Dakota, on Highway 37.
This will be SDSP’s third processing plant in the state, adding to operations in Volga and St. Lawrence.
The new Mitchell-based plant, announced Feb. 9, will eventually also process sunflowers and camelina along with soybeans. SDSP CEO Tom Kersting estimates the plant will begin soybean operations in autumn of 2024 with other seeds following later.
“We’ll probably start up on soybeans and then see what the market tells us to do,” he said. “It'll be many months into the run before we even try to do sunflowers or camelina.”
When the plant does take on sunflowers, it will be the first sunflower oil processing plant in the state.
The member-owned company opened its first processing plant in Volga in 1996. That plant currently processes approximately 85,000 bushels of soybeans per day. The plant in Mitchell is slated to be larger, processing approximately 100,000 bushels a day according to Kersting.
That equates to 35 million bushels of soybeans annually or the equivalent 1 million tons of higher-oil crops. The Mitchell plant will be home to six to eight bins, each holding 500,000 bushels of soybeans.
Mitchell was a strategic choice for a third plant location, providing what Kersting called “a unique set of advantages over other locations.”
The city’s proximity to Interstate 90 was of particular interest to Kersting and his team for a variety of reasons.
“Mitchell area is experiencing significant growth in hog and dairy production, and these factors will help provide an increasing demand for soybean and sunflower meal,” Kersting said.
The plant will be located on BNSF railway, which was also an important factor.
The Mitchell location also has the potential for higher soil seeds, such as sunflowers grown in central and western South Dakota, to be quickly delivered and processed.
“Sunflowers, especially out west, have the ability to produce twice as much oil per acre and the oil is what's really driving our markets right now,” Kersting said.
He attributes much of the market growth to the growing demand for renewable diesel, particularly from West Coast states including California. While renewable diesel and biodiesel can both be soy-based and offer lower carbon emissions, the two fuel types differ in production processes and specifications.
In biodiesel production, the soybean oil is reacted with methanol to produce fatty acid methyl esters (FAME). With renewable diesel, the soybean oil is reacted with hydrogen during a process called hydrotreating. Renewable diesel has no oxygen in it, unlike biodiesel.
According to the December 2021 Oil Crops Outlook from the USDA, “over the past few years, renewable diesel production has grown while total biomass-based diesel production has remained relatively constant, meaning renewable diesel now captures a larger share of total biomass-based diesel production.”
Kersting estimates that until the last few years, nearly 90% of soybean oil went into food, pipe manufacturing (like PVC) or biodiesel but that nearly half now goes strictly toward renewable diesel.
John Prohaska, operations group manager at South Dakota Soybean Processors, thinks the demand is only going to grow.
“I would think the renewable fuels market in general is going to go crazy because of the gas prices that are so high, he said.
Kersting estimates the new soybean crushing plant will bring close to 50 jobs to the area. In a tight employee market, he points to the high retention rate of the Volga plant.
“We hope to transfer that down there and show folks that we can be very competitive in the workforce. As far as pay and benefits go, I think we're one of the better employers out there,” he said.
Prohaska said the management team let the employees at the Volga plant decide on their shifts and anticipates that happening in Mitchell as well. They started out with eight-hour shifts there, but workers decided that they wanted 12-hour shifts because they like working four days on, four off, he said.
Employees at the new South Dakota Soybean Processor’s plant might also take pride in knowing they’re working with a product that will have a truly global impact.
Prohaska estimates most of the beans and seeds will come from within a 50-mile radius of Mitchell. Once processed, they’re shipped all over the world. As demand for soybean-based products to replace petroleum products continues to grow, the company expects more innovative uses for soy-based products.
Kersting finds that promising. “The markets have enough depth to them where I think it can support another plant,” he said.
Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.