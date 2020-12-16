Dicamba gets reapproved with small changes

After a confusing growing season with court rulings eliminating the possibility for spraying dicamba for millions of farmers, the Environmental Protection Agency approved three new dicamba formulations for the 2021 season on new five year approvals.

On June 3, the Ninth Circut Court of Appeals banned dicamba use in the U.S. due to volatile drift. For many farmers, that meant a rapid shift in preparation for spraying, or just an inability to spray weeds in their field.

On Oct. 27, the EPA approved three new labels - Xtendimax VaporGrip Xtra, Eugenia and Tavium for use in the 2021 season. However, along with the approvals came a set of standard changes that farmers should be aware of, the biggest of which being over-the-top spraying of dicamba ends on June 30 nationwide.

For those who didn’t get to spray dicamba and struggled with weed pressure in 2020, Clint Chaffer, an Asgrow brand manager at Bayer Crop Science, said that farmers are just excited to have the options back.

“A lot of what we’ve been hearing is it will be nice to have that tool back in the toolbelt as farmers were anxiously awaiting (the approval),” Chaffer said.

Another tool that is being brought on for 2021 comes in the form of Asgrow’s new XtendFlex soybeans. Earlier this year, the Tri-State Neighbor wrote about the pilot program for farmers to try out the new Flex beans. As harvest finished up, Josh Bonnstetter, a Slayton area producer, said that his trial of XtendFlex soybeans couldn’t have gone better.