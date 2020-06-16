On June 3, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to pull registrations for three dicamba products: Xtendimax, Engenia and FeXapan. What followed was a frenzy of confusion regarding how the ruling would impact farmers in 2020 and beyond.
Paul Johnson, the South Dakota State University Extension weed science coordinator, said that many in the field and, perhaps, at the companies that make the herbicides themselves, didn’t take the pending lawsuit seriously. At 8 p.m. the day the order was issued everyone was shocked, he said.
“It’s really devastating,” Johnson said.
The EPA since back peddled the ruling, June 8, declaring that existing stocks of dicamba in possession of farmers or cooperatives at the time of the order may continue to spray the herbicide through July 31.
“If you have product in hand, you’re fine,” Johnson said.
Dicamba became infamous for issues with drifting off target during the 2017 growing season. That was the first season for widespread use on soybean crops after approval of beans that had been genetically engineered with tolerate the broadleaf herbicide.
The problem with canceling the herbicide’s federal registration this late into planting season, Johnson said, is more about the lack of any real options with crops that are already in the ground.
“The real concern is the people in that James River Valley area that are no-till with bad weed problems. There are very limited products that can deal with kochia,” he said.
Producers plan well in advance which seeds and chemicals to buy for the growing season. Some make decisions as early as November of the previous year. Johnson said a vast majority of producers will not be in a good place to deal with the upcoming issues, should dicamba stocks be restricted.
While allowing dicamba use through July is nice concession, Johnson said quick calls with various distributors in South Dakota indicated to him that only about 10% of all orders were actually shipped out as of June 3. It was unclear if the existing stocks memorandum extends to distributors and pre-paid shipments as well. Johnson said that will be key to determining how 2020’s soybean season progresses.
“If they cannot ship we are in big, big trouble,” he said.
The South Dakota Department of Agriculture issued a statement that urged producers looking to apply dicamba caution, as civil liabilities for drift issues are now a major concern.
The three dicamba labels were up for review at the federal level and would have been canceled at the end of 2020 before the court ruling. New labels are already being considered by the EPA fro 2021.
If growers don’t have access to dicamba, Johnson said it could mean bad things for future soybean crops in South Dakota and other Midwestern states.
“I’m concerned for farmers in that kochia area, but if the court rules they have to look at Liberty beans or look at a different crop that isn’t soybeans, that’s just the reality of the decision,” he said.
With two years of excess moisture followed by a worldwide pandemic, Johnson said the new dicamba ruling is just another hit in a long line that 2020 seems to be giving.
“Anything unexpected can happen this year,” he said.