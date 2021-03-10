Driverless grain cart resets autonomous expectations

Precision agriculture has exploded in the 21st century, and with it comes the ever more prevalent reality of fully autonomous equipment.

Between drones flying over the field, and tractors pulling planters or sprayers while driving at the will of a computer, many foresee farming becoming more focused and less labor intensive.

At the beginning of the year, one of the world leaders in agricultural autonomy, Sioux Falls-based Raven Industries, began accepting orders for their first commercially available piece of driverless ag technology, the Autocart.

The Autocart is a fully autonomous grain cart that can pair with Raven’s Slingshot precision ag equipment to mirror combine activity at whatever pace is set by the farmer.

“That is a level of automation that wasn’t available before and it’s been in our wheelhouse for a long time,” said Sarah Waltner, general manager of Raven Applied Technology.

She and her division have been working on the autonomous platform for many years. The Autocart was the next step in securing a more stable operation for farmers, she said.

“We’re looking at those places where the machine can take out the human error and drive for many hours in the day,” she said.

Avoiding the task of finding labor at harvest time can also help eliminate some stressors in the field, she said. When it comes down to deciding between getting your crop out or holding off on harvest because there isn’t enough help, it’s a no-brainer with the Autocart, she said.

“It’s a matter of ‘will I get my crop out (or not)?’” she said.