Drought expected for much of region in 2021

It’s looking like a dry year is ahead of Midwestern farmers, especially those in the western Iowa, eastern South Dakota region, climate expert Dr. Dennis Todey said.
Todey spoke at an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach webinar Jan. 20, discussing how weather and climate change will affect agriculture in the short and long term.
The talk was held as President Joe Biden was inaugurated in Washington, D.C., Todey said farmers can expect a renewed emphasis on climate change and climate change action over the next four years under the Biden administration. Specifically, Todey expects that means his job as director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Climate Hub in Ames, Iowa, to change slightly as the new administration figures out how they would like to tackle the issue.
Speaking directly on western Iowa’s recent moisture problem, Todey said this very unusual winter is starting to take a toll on farmers’ outlook for planting in the spring.
“We’ve had a very interesting winter so far. We have been quite warm,” he said.
Since the middle of October, when the Midwest had its first cold spell, there have been just a handful of days below the average temperatures. A vast majority of days have been warmer than average. Using Grand Forks, North Dakota as an example, as of Jan. 20, there had been no days below zero degrees Fahrenheit in the town which is “simply unheard of.”
The warmer weather a sparse precipitation has translated to dry conditions. As of late January, there was less than 1 inch of total water in the snow cover blanketing the state.
“We don’t expect any kind of major flooding at all this year,” Todey said.
This is a dramatic departure from recent years. Going into 2019 and 2020, it was a near certainty that flooding would occur due to the oversaturated soils. After a very dry growing season in 2020, Todey said soil moisture is at its lowest point in a very long while.
“We were very pleased to be dry early last year but as time went along, the lack of precipitation and warmer temperatures has removed water from the soils,” he said.
The upside, however, is that climate models are predicting that the area will remain neutral through spring. Todey said that although it feels dry in the spring in most of the Midwest, over the last decade or more the area has been trending wetter and wetter.
“Our drier springs have not been that dry,” he said. “(In this case,) trend is our friend.”
Ultimately, Todey expects major drought to persist throughout the year, and he said the soil moisture simply cannot sustain the crop as long as it did in 2020.
“We don’t have a soil moisture buffer to get us through the year,” he said.
While Todey was asked a variety of specific questions regarding certain areas of Iowa after his talk concluded, he was also asked about recent studies that have tried to shed light on the sun’s impact on climate change and what he sees at the Climate Hub.
“The sun does have an impact on us, but not to the extent that it has larger changes to our climate,” he said.
Ultimately, talk around climate change is muddled as scientists figure out the best approaches to fix the issue and how much longer we have to fix the issue, he noted. He said the 12-year number he’s seen thrown out as the deadline for address climate change is “disingenuous” at best.
“We need to move to a less greenhouse intensive energy production solution and agriculture can be part of some of the solution,” he said. “We need to move on this quickly.”
