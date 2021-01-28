Drought expected for much of region in 2021

It’s looking like a dry year is ahead of Midwestern farmers, especially those in the western Iowa, eastern South Dakota region, climate expert Dr. Dennis Todey said.

Todey spoke at an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach webinar Jan. 20, discussing how weather and climate change will affect agriculture in the short and long term.

The talk was held as President Joe Biden was inaugurated in Washington, D.C., Todey said farmers can expect a renewed emphasis on climate change and climate change action over the next four years under the Biden administration. Specifically, Todey expects that means his job as director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Climate Hub in Ames, Iowa, to change slightly as the new administration figures out how they would like to tackle the issue.

Speaking directly on western Iowa’s recent moisture problem, Todey said this very unusual winter is starting to take a toll on farmers’ outlook for planting in the spring.

“We’ve had a very interesting winter so far. We have been quite warm,” he said.

Since the middle of October, when the Midwest had its first cold spell, there have been just a handful of days below the average temperatures. A vast majority of days have been warmer than average. Using Grand Forks, North Dakota as an example, as of Jan. 20, there had been no days below zero degrees Fahrenheit in the town which is “simply unheard of.”

The warmer weather a sparse precipitation has translated to dry conditions. As of late January, there was less than 1 inch of total water in the snow cover blanketing the state.