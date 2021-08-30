Drought pushes corn maturity ahead of normal

The nights are getting cooler, days are getting a little shorter, kids are back to school and high school football has begun. Even though the calendar says it’s another month away, the last few days made it feel like fall is trying to make an appearance.
With the lack of soil moisture, the heat of the day does not stick around long after dark and we have been seeing low temps down around the mid 50s. The majority of last week gave us hot, dry and windy weather. Thursday night through Sunday provided us with some chances for spotty rains but came up short of being a drought buster. Areas received totals ranging from .25 to 1 inch of rain for the weekend. We were at the lower end and had a total of .35 for the weekend at the farm.
Drought conditions have pushed corn maturity slightly ahead of normal and silage choppers have begun to harvest around the area. Speaking for myself, acres harvested for silage will be higher than normal due to the lower tonnage we are expecting per acre and the anticipation of needing more volume due to the poorer production of other forages this fall.
At our place, we plant corn maturities ranging from 90-100 RM. At the beginning of the week I checked a couple of our shorter maturity corn fields that are in the full dent stage. Soybean maturities that we plant range from Group 1.0 to 1.6. Soybeans that have survived this far are beginning to turn in some of the lighter soils. Soybean pod numbers are higher than I had expected for this year but bean size will be small as the many fields are struggling to find moisture while trying to produce the beans.
Neighbors around the area have been hoping for cooler wetter weather to get post harvest burn down herbicide applications made on small grain stubble. Kochia has been making a strong presence late this summer after wheat harvest and weed escapes in soybean are not uncommon. It seems to be a weed that can flourish even in a drought when any other plants would have withered away. Waterhemp escapes are also evident in many soybean fields around the area.
Following small grains, many farmers in the area will plant cover crops to help improve soil conditions and in many cases provide some extra fall grazing. This year, acres planted to covers will be greatly reduced due to lack of moisture to even get some seeds to germinate and established.
Due to the poor pasture quality this year we are planning on weaning calves quite a bit a head of normal. We were able to work and precondition all of our calves the first week in August.
Traditionally the middle to the end of October is our target date for weaning. However, this year we may be around a month or more earlier to stretch the grass out for the cows until we can utilize corn stalks for fall grazing.
While it feels like it should be a ways out yet, row crop harvest is right around the corner. We have been prepping as much as we can to have combines, trucks, storage and other support equipment ready to go when the time comes.
For us, weaning calves early will add another task of feeding calves during soybean harvest which we traditionally try to avoid. This late in the game, rain may not be as beneficial to the crops as they would have been a month ago. However, we still cross our fingers and pray for it as it would be a welcome sight to help mitigate the risk of fires when machines get rolling for fall harvest!
Jeremy Stoecker farms with his dad and brother in Faulk County, South Dakota. They grow corn and soybeans and have a cow-calf operation while Jeremy also runs a seed business.