Growing corn for silage and cutting hay for customers keeps Krista Podany busy in Knox County, Nebraska.
Podany has farmed with her partner Carl Dobias between Verdigre and O’Neill, Nebraska, for 20 years. They raise cow-calf pairs and feed canner cows for market. The couple travels about 50 miles in any direction to do custom haying and silage work. They travel north nearly to the South Dakota border and to the south in Antelope County.
The couple works together. They bag their silage, which takes an extra person to do the job. It was a big investment to offer bale wrapping, Podany said, but their customers like it. They find their feed is well preserved, and they don’t have as much of a spoilage problem, she said.
“You’re getting fresh feed all year around,” Podany said, adding that feed quality is especially important during the winter months when cattle need energy.
Podany will serve as Tri-State Neighbor Crop Watcher for northeastern Nebraska this year.
She grew up near Randolph, Nebraska, where her parents had dairy cows, pigs, chickens, sheep and goats. Out of five of her siblings, one other now farms in western Nebraska.
Podany spent a decade while her kids were young working in youth ministry in Norfolk. She went to Creighton University in Omaha in a program with the Archdiocese of Omaha. While living in Norfolk, she worked with 300 high school kids, but today her country church has very few teens. Using her youth ministry degree was not an option.
“Now I just use it to have a good way of life,” she said.
Podany has worked closely with Farm Bureau for many years, and she enjoys putting her energy into working with kids there. She engages FFA chapters and organizes youth activities, such as planting vegetables in container gardens at local libraries as a way to teach city kids where food comes from.
“That’s the future of Farm Bureau or anything agriculture,” she said. “We try to keep the connect going.”
Her Farm Bureau efforts also include work in Lincoln, researching information and testifying before legislative committees.
Over the years, Podany has encouraged several Farm Bureau members to participate in the Nebraska Farm Bureau Leadership Academy. Last year, she decided to participate in the year-long program herself. She said she’s glad she did.
“There’s so much I can use in the ag world and in the community,” she said of the skills she learned.
Podany also works part time doing new product resets at Dollar General. In her spare time she enjoys sewing and woodworking, and she’s learning to weld. She and Carl have six kids and 18 grandkids, and they enjoy attending their activities. Some grandkids are in California. Others are in Lincoln and Omaha, and some live closer in Pierce and Plainview. They visit the farm and learn to sew or feed a bottle calf.
Podany and Dobias enjoy dancing, horseback riding and tractor pulls. This summer, Podany is secretary for the Northeast Nebraska Tractor Pullers.
Last year was difficult on the farm. Spring floods kept them from coming or going for several days, and they had to build roads in order to feed their cattle. They lost some cows, calves and two young horses in the flood water. More cows died after the worst of it from drinking contaminated water. Along with livestock loss, more than half of their crops couldn’t be planted because fields were too wet. Someone always had to be on call with a tow rope in case the tractor got stuck.
“It was frustrating,” Podany said.
This year has been better for planting. Alfalfa and oats were in by mid-May. One place was still too wet to plant.
It was cattle prices that had Podany worried this year. With demand for meat high and packing plants shutting down due to COVID-19, retail meat prices were making it unaffordable for some. Podany said she hopes the prices come back in line.
“It has been hard on the pocketbook,” Podany said.