Fungicide isn’t just about protecting the plant anymore

Lee Lubbers of Gregory, South Dakota sees many benefits from fungicide and biological treatment that go beyond simple protection from disease.

Lubbers visited with producers at AgPhD at the Hefty farm in Baltic, South Dakota on July 28, joined by Darren Hefty and Chad Henderson of Madison, Alabama to discuss what they’ve learn on the farm from their very different backgrounds.

With drought on everyone’s minds, Lubbers noted that he began his career farming in 1988 during one of the worst droughts his area had.

“The drought of 1988 hit with a tractor payment of $1,900 at the end of the year,” he said. “I had to borrow $400 from my father. That’s humbling, but that’s farming.”

As he’s gotten older and had more experience, he said he’s started to realize the value of nutrients, biologicals and fungicide treatments on the farm – something Hefty and Henderson agreed with regardless of farming region.

When looking at the biologicals and fertility on the farm, Lubbers said it’s important to have a balanced approach, rather than applying too much of one thing to compensate.

One of the most important things all three recommended, in terms of fertility, is measuring boron levels – something that is still relatively new in the farming world in terms of additional applications, Hefty said.

It’s typical to see spikes and drops in different nutrients during the year. Henderson was asked by the audience how he manages levels when he applies boron. He simply applies most nutrients at once.