Fungicide isn’t just about protecting the plant anymore

Lee Lubbers of Gregory, South Dakota sees many benefits from fungicide and biological treatment that go beyond simple protection from disease.
Lubbers visited with producers at AgPhD at the Hefty farm in Baltic, South Dakota on July 28, joined by Darren Hefty and Chad Henderson of Madison, Alabama to discuss what they’ve learn on the farm from their very different backgrounds.
With drought on everyone’s minds, Lubbers noted that he began his career farming in 1988 during one of the worst droughts his area had.
“The drought of 1988 hit with a tractor payment of $1,900 at the end of the year,” he said. “I had to borrow $400 from my father. That’s humbling, but that’s farming.”
As he’s gotten older and had more experience, he said he’s started to realize the value of nutrients, biologicals and fungicide treatments on the farm – something Hefty and Henderson agreed with regardless of farming region.
When looking at the biologicals and fertility on the farm, Lubbers said it’s important to have a balanced approach, rather than applying too much of one thing to compensate.
One of the most important things all three recommended, in terms of fertility, is measuring boron levels – something that is still relatively new in the farming world in terms of additional applications, Hefty said.
It’s typical to see spikes and drops in different nutrients during the year. Henderson was asked by the audience how he manages levels when he applies boron. He simply applies most nutrients at once.
“Instead of chasing boron, I’d make applications of various different nutrients all at once,” Henderson said.
When it comes to fungicide applications, Lubbers said he is a big fan of how the technology has developed over the last 20 years.
“Up to 10 years ago, it wasn’t to gain yield, it was to preserve what you have,” he said. “We are getting into fungicides that have plant health and stress mitigation benefits.”
Until he understood the benefits of fungicide, he had wheat “turning blue and leaves curling up by 10 in the morning.” Now, he does several passes based on weather, not only to protect the plant, but improve its yield as it remains stress free.
The biggest piece of advice Lubbers had was simply to take a step back every once in awhile. He said that even though “you’re always playing catchup,” it helps to have tissue samples and a history of tissue samples to learn how your crops change over the season.
He and Henderson agreed that applying nutrients at different times without knowing when certain nutrients naturally dip is dangerous.
“Knowing what your nutrient requirements are on each crop helps a lot,” Hefty said.
Lubbers, Hefty and Henderson have worked together for years on managing some Hefty plots and trials. Over the years, they’ve become better at sharing their mistakes, which is something Hefty said is important for all farmers to do.
“You have to be willing to share those things,” he said.
