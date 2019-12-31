Low commodity prices have prompted farmers to store more grain on the farm until they can hit an upswing in the market.
Making sure that grain is well cared for is an important part of fetching the best price when it comes time to sell. Caring for grain goes from drying before it’s shut away for storage to adequate aeration while it’s waiting out the markets to careful handling when it’s unloaded once again.
This fall, GSI introduced a new under-bin conveyor system that’s meant to quickly unload grain with gentle handling.
“It’s a gentler, more durable solution for bin unloading,” said Lane Sanderson, district sales manager for GSI.
The chain conveyer system is designed to do less damage to the grain than a typical auger. Augers can grind the grain and damage it as it passes through, and the problem increases as the auger ages and wears out, Sanderson said.
Speed is the major advantage of the conveyor system, especially in larger bins, Sanderson added.
The under-bin conveyor system can handle up to 10,000 bushels per hour. It can be retrofitted under a 17-inch aeration floor in bins up to 72 feet wide.
It can be used with all types of floor sweeps, from paddles to augers to power sweeps. The system comes with factory-installed intermediate and center wells to evenly unload the bin’s contents.
Sanderson pointed out the heavy-duty bearings and galvanized construction. It’s a design that is typically used in GSI’s commercial grain handling systems, and it’s now available on the farm.
“It comes with a better fit and finish,” Sanderson said, pointing out its durability, speed and efficiency.