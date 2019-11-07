The Moser family finished corn harvest on Halloween day, but there’s plenty of field work that remains, reported crop watcher Rick Moser of Larchwood, Iowa.
Fall tillage was following 100 acres behind the combine, manure application was progressing nicely, thanks to efforts of some of the younger workers, Moser said. They’ve been putting in long days from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Most of the soybeans in northwestern Iowa are in the bin, and about 60% of the corn was done as of Nov. 4, Moser said. He was doing a couple hundred acres of custom harvesting for a neighbor and had about 50 acres left to go.
Moser is looking ahead to next season.
“Harvesting is a great time to survey your land to see where more tile could be beneficial,” he said.
He’s also made his hybrid and seed selection for next year, a task he likes to complete early to take advantage of early season discounts and tap available supplies on the new seed numbers.
The new bin on the Moser farm is full, “thanks to the to all our grain suppliers for bringing us corn,” Moser said. A few glitches with automated computer programs had to be worked through.
“Everything is so technical these days,” Moser said.
Corn yields on the Moser farm were about 20 to 25 bushels below their three-year average. He attributes that to the late planting dates, wet weather and lack of sunshine. They averaged about 198 bushels per acre.
“Everyone stay safe through the final days of harvest and fall work,” he added.