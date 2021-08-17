Heat stress or dicamba drift?

“That’s dicamba’s characteristics,” said Edward Fett, pointing to the cupped and puckered leaves of his organic soybean plants.

It’s been a perennial problem in his organic soybean fields north of Lennox, South Dakota in recent years. This year, he’s stumped over how dicamba got to his field, which is surrounded by corn.

Damaged soybeans can be seen throughout the Northern Plains this year, and everyone seems to have his or her own theory on what caused it.

In northwestern Iowa’s Cherokee County, farmer Mark Johnson is puzzled, too. In past years, his soybeans have suffered dicamba injury. Calculating the wind direction, he could always tell where it came from. Not this year.

“I’m half a mile away from anyone I’m aware of that actually used dicamba,” Johnson said. “How does it move a mile away to my field?”

He said dicamba damage is evident pretty evenly across his field of Enlist E3 soybeans, which he grows for seed. Growth is stunted, he said, but the plants don’t appear to have fewer nodes. He hopes that means yields won’t be hurt.

Johnson and Fett think the weather early in the growing season contributed to dicamba drift.

“We had July weather in June, which makes it move,” Fett said.

Daytime highs were around the mid to upper 90s for much of June. It’s a problem when temperatures are hot and the air is humid, Johnson said, because dicamba can hang around for so long in those conditions.

Not all puckering plants are suffering from dicamba drift, according to Paul O. Johnson, weed science coordinator for South Dakota State University Extension.