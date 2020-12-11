Hemp passes final legal hurdle in South Dakota

After a month of listening to public opinion since the USDA approved South Dakota’s industrial hemp program, the South Dakota Legislature Rules Review committee approved the state’s plan 5-1 Dec. 7.
It took nearly a full year of deliberations, review changes, plan submissions and final approvals, but growers in South Dakota will be able to apply for a hemp growing license for 60 days starting Jan. 1, 2021.
For those who have been for the legislation since 2019 when the first major hemp bill passed through the Legislature, Dec. 7 was a huge relief. Derrick Dohmann, the sales and marketing manager of Horizon Hemp Seeds and the vice president of the South Dakota Industrial Hemp Association, said it felt like everyone was very excited in the room in Pierre during the vote.
No one spoke against the measure at the hearing, although the one lone vote against it was expected, as not all are comfortable with the issues growing a marijuana-like plant will have in the state. Dohmann said that while there were small changes made to vehicle licensing procedures, everything from the March bill is in place moving forward.
“(It really is a) good plan in place for everyone,” he said.
The 60 day window to submit applications is slated to begin Jan. 1, and Dohmann said it’s important that if anyone is thinking about growing industrial hemp to get the paperwork submitted sooner rather than later. The application can be found on South Dakota Department of Agriculture’s website.
“I encourage anyone who is thinking about doing this or is interested to get that application done,” he said.
As the deadline to submit an application approaches, Dohmann said that the hemp association, as well as Horizon Hemp Seeds, is working to put on education sessions for those considering planting hemp. For those looking for a little more open-ended information, Horizon Hemp Seeds and several other hemp companies will be present at South Dakota farm shows in the early months of 2021.
