The Iowa Corn Promotion Board will hold elections in crop reporting districts 1, 3, and 6 July 14.
Two candidates are up in northwestern Iowa's District 1, Chad Harms in Dickinson County and John Schott of Pocahontas County.
The board oversees investment of corn checkoff funds with priorities on domestic and foreign market development, research of new and value-added corn uses, and education on corn and the farmers who grow it.
Crop reporting Districts 1, 3, and 6 can vote during business hours at their local county Iowa State University Extension office. Anyone who has produced and marketed 250 bushels of corn or more in Iowa in the previous marketing year is eligible to vote in the election. Results will be announced July 17.
Also up for a three-year term are
USDA Crop Reporting District 3:
• Jason Orr, Buchanan County
• Derek Taylor, Winneshiek County
USDA Crop Reporting District 6:
• Pete Brecht, Linn County
• Daron Oberbroeckling, Scott County