Iowa rainstorms have spotty coverage

“Living on the edge” somewhat describes things in my immediate area. The story continues with us getting “enough” rain to keep things moving along but not enough to take us to the finish line.
Two storm systems have passed through since my last update with “tenths” at our farms totaling close to an inch and inch or better rainfalls totaling 2-5 inches for the same period 5-10 miles away. Many of those areas receiving heavier amounts were favored in previous events. Those fields should have good to excellent crops.
So far, no damaging storms have occurred that I’m aware of.
Regarding crop evaluations, I haven’t been out in the crop much but I’m a little concerned about the number of “twos” out in the soybeans.
Applications of fungicide/bifentrhin cocktails are on both corn and soybeans. I keep figuring that one of those rain events will finally soak us up and the strobilurin fungicides seem to help keep the plants green while we wait with the triazole side (generic Domark or the Proline side of Delaro) broadening the spectrum. Bifenthrin was included to ease my concern over spider mites with the dry conditions at the time of application.
Those crop-finishing rains haven’t happened yet here. However, the humidity here has been high enough for morning fog, which can lead to disease development. When temperatures get into the 90s, I have areas of gray corn and flipped over soybean leaves showing stress.
Other than a few weed touch ups in fence lines or edges with my backpack sprayer and grabbing a few stray weeds, weed control is over.
The view from the Hagie when riding with my custom applicator showed pretty respectable weed control coming from the products I used in my E3 soybeans. At this time waterhemp control looks pretty good in some of my toughest areas.
It’s Iowa State Fair time, so Susanne and I will be attending that. We went there for the first time together a few weeks after we met on RAGBRAI 1988 and have attended it together every year it has run since then.
Tom Oswald farms in Cherokee County, Iowa. He is on the United Soybean Board, serving as chairman of the supply action team.