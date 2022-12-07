Looking back, planning ahead

This fall, South Dakota soybean yields ended up below their five-year average, mostly thanks to incredibly dry conditions throughout the state.

There were a few pockets around the region, such as Brookings and Brown counties, that got a few good shots of rain and managed to grow beans that were slightly above average. That was the exception rather than the rule, said Jonathan Kleinjan, South Dakota State University Extension agronomist.

Heather Beaner was one of the exceptions. Beaner grows corn and soybeans near Mellette in northeastern South Dakota’s Spink County.

She had an average yield year, though a wet spring delayed her planting. She was unable to plant 12% of her farm fields.

Still, she was pleased with her average soybean yield in the mid-40s.

She didn’t break 60 bushels per acre, but she didn’t get less than 40 either, and she was reasonably pleased with that result.

“We don’t have bin-buster ground here,” she said.

Despite average soybean yields, Beaner’s corn was well below average due to the wet spring.

As she looks toward 2023, Beaner isn’t making too many changes to her farming practices. In the face of rising prices, she’s grateful to be able to save some money on seeds by using some leftover from last spring. She’s noticed seed prices have increased 10-15%.

She said she’ll wind up paying $20 more per unit for corn and $3 to $4 more per soybean unit.

“That’s just bad,” she said.

To hopefully get more bang for her buck, one variety Beaner is planting is the Winpak by Winfield, which has beans with both offensive and defensive properties.

Her ground varies from poor gumbo to quality black soil within the same field.

“I can’t switch varieties that quickly, so this bean is great,” she said.

Planting variety is a wise choice, Kleinjan said.

He recommends planting beans with varying maturity dates. That way, should there be a blessed late-season rain, those with a later maturity date will benefit.

He recommend choosing varieties that will mature anywhere from mid-September to Oct. 1.

Leaning more into the defensive varieties by planting tougher beans, particularly in lighter soils, can be beneficial, said Jason Fiddelke agronomic solutions advisor at BASF. In hot, dry years, it’s good to have something that can take the heat a little better. He suggested the BASF 2282 as a strong contender for his area, near Colton, South Dakota.

“But we’re trying to out-guess Mother Nature,” he said.

Ultimately, it all boils down to wondering what the weather will be like in any given year, which is impossible to guess, he said.

In which case, plan for success.

“If you plan for crop failure, you’ll get a crop failure,” he said. “So plan for success.”

Fiddelke said because of the uncertainty that South Dakota weather generally presents, farmers don’t need to “go crazy” making lots of changes.

But he understands that it’s always a tough decision, landing on what varieties to plant.

“The last couple of years, farmers have been beat up,” he said. “It’s a hard decision. They’re trying to protect themselves, but at the same token, at the end of the day, (they’re) paid on yields.”

If there is a silver lining in dry years, it’s that diseases aren’t as prevalent, Kleinjan said.

The white mold that had been bad in recent years has decreased significantly, he said. He hasn’t seen nearly as much during the 2021 and 2022 growing seasons.

Unfortunately, pests persist.

Beaner said she saw an increase in root worm. Even though she had planted smart stacks, she said the pests were popping up in areas where they hadn’t been before.

Beetles were flying all over, leading her to make concessions for next year. She’ll plant more smart stacks where she needs to and consider increasing insecticide.

Whether battling pests or disease, no matter what variety is planted, success in the soybean field ultimately comes down to whatever nature has in store. Kleinjan said many areas got a little rain before the ground froze this fall, so hopefully things will be off to a good start.

However, South Dakota soybean farmers are still going to rely on timely rains in the spring.