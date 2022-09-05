Make a plan for tackling harvest

From late planting and drought to severe windstorms hail, crops have come through some challenging conditions this growing season.

It will all factor into harvest conditions, and one agronomist is encouraging growers to assess their fields and make plans for harvesting the most damaged fields first.

“Growers definitely need to get out there because of all the damage we had and come up with a harvest priority schedule,” Golden Harvest agronomy manager David Schlake said.

He covers the company’s western territory, overseeing agronomists and trial plots in North Dakota, South Dakota, northwestern Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas. Through much of that area, storm damage happened early in the season, and the crop was able to recover.

Rainfall was spotty with some areas missing quite a bit of their normal precipitation.

“We’re going to see some variable yields because of that,” Schlake said.

At field days last month, Schlake got a lot of questions about corn and soybean diseases.

Tar spot is a new one that’s moving into the area. It’s been confirmed in Nebraska and western Iowa, Schlake said, but not at a severe level.

“It’s something we need to be mindful of potentially in the future,” he said.

Corn rootworm was another concern for growers this season. South Dakota saw a lot of northern corn rootworm emerging in late July, according to an article by entomologist Adam Varenhorst of South Dakota State University Extension.

Crop rotation can help, but because the pest can overwinter, the field would have to be out of corn for three or more years for it to be an effective management tool, according to an SDSU Extension fact sheet. Insecticides applied to the soil at planting can help protect corn roots from larvae, and foliar fungicides applied during the growing season can reduce damage adults do to silks.

Anyone planting corn on corn will have to have a really good corn rootworm management plan in place, Schlake said.

Now is a good time for growers to evaluate the choices they made through the growing season and start the planning process for next year. Schlake said to consider things like crop rotations, fertility plans and certain diseases.

For soybeans, for example, consider if there’s a history of soybean cyst nematode or sudden death syndrome in the field and use a seed treatment that targets that.

As for any severe weather issues in the year to come, that’s impossible to predict. Schlake advices choosing a strong hybrid.

“You want corn that’s able to provide consistent performance across geography and weather,” he said. “That’s really the end goal all the time for us.”