Manage nutrient needs carefully in times of high fertilizer prices

Prices for fertilizer – particularly phosphate, potash and urea – spiked earlier this year and aren’t expected to come down anytime soon, but farmers applying fertilizer after harvest can do some careful planning to keep costs down.

The first step is finding out whether soils are lacking nutrients.

“Soil samples are always a good starting point,” WinField United agronomist Kyle Gustafson said.

In his book, the more samples you can take in a field, the better for determining just where nutrients are needed. Areas that show high fertility are places farmers may be able to forego an application this year, or at least cut fertilizer rates. But where fertility is low, it doesn’t usually pay to skimp on fertilizer.

“Put on the fertilizer first that’s going to increase your yield the most,” said Jason Clark, soil fertility specialist with South Dakota State University Extension.

If the field will be planted to corn or wheat next spring, for example, it’s important to sample for nitrogen levels. If a soil test shows nutrients are sufficient, it may be possible to skip an application this year and save on costs, Clark said.

Along with soil tests, yield maps can be a good indicator of how much nutrient a crop used in different areas of the field. Famers can cut costs by focusing fertilizer applications on high yielding areas where it’s needed most.

How fertilizer is applied - whether banding or broadcasting - can be a debatable topic. Gustafson notes that banding fertilizer can be more efficient because it places the nutrient where the crop will grow, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that less fertilizer can be applied.