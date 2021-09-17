Manage nutrient needs carefully in times of high fertilizer prices

Prices for fertilizer – particularly phosphate, potash and urea – spiked earlier this year and aren’t expected to come down anytime soon, but farmers applying fertilizer after harvest can do some careful planning to keep costs down.
The first step is finding out whether soils are lacking nutrients.
“Soil samples are always a good starting point,” WinField United agronomist Kyle Gustafson said.
In his book, the more samples you can take in a field, the better for determining just where nutrients are needed. Areas that show high fertility are places farmers may be able to forego an application this year, or at least cut fertilizer rates. But where fertility is low, it doesn’t usually pay to skimp on fertilizer.
“Put on the fertilizer first that’s going to increase your yield the most,” said Jason Clark, soil fertility specialist with South Dakota State University Extension.
If the field will be planted to corn or wheat next spring, for example, it’s important to sample for nitrogen levels. If a soil test shows nutrients are sufficient, it may be possible to skip an application this year and save on costs, Clark said.
Along with soil tests, yield maps can be a good indicator of how much nutrient a crop used in different areas of the field. Famers can cut costs by focusing fertilizer applications on high yielding areas where it’s needed most.
How fertilizer is applied - whether banding or broadcasting - can be a debatable topic. Gustafson notes that banding fertilizer can be more efficient because it places the nutrient where the crop will grow, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that less fertilizer can be applied.
He also cautions farmers against claims some products make, promising the same performance from a lower fertilizer application rate. The claims generally aren’t backed by university research and tend to be unproven.
Soil is like a bank account, Gustafson explained. As high-yielding crops withdraw nutrients, fertility needs to be replaced.
“There’s no fancy way to make two quarters act like a dollar,” Gustafson said.
Cover crops play a role in soil fertility as well, though researchers are still studying the relationship. Clark noted that studies at the Dakota Lakes Research Farm near Pierre have showed farmers who incorporate cover crops in a diverse rotation can lower their applied phosphorus levels. Cover crops can help with phosphorus uptake. They don’t seem to influence potassium requirements.
A cover crop’s effect on nitrogen is more variable, and it’s something SDSU is working to learn more about.
“In some instances we have seen the addition of a cash crop require more nitrogen after cover crops are planted, but this effect has not been consistent enough to pin down the why yet,” Clark said.
He thinks it could be microbes using nitrogen to decompose the cover crop.
It takes time to build fertility if nutrient levels are low. At the same time, soil test levels are fairly robust, Gustafson said. Medium fertility levels won’t drop suddenly to low overnight, so farmers need not overreact or over-apply.
University research has shown the probability of fertilizer increasing crop yields. If a soil test shows nutrients in the “very low” category, applying fertilizer will give a better than 80% chance of increasing yields, according to information from South Dakota State University. On the other end, if nutrient levels are “very high,” the chance of fertilizer providing a yield boost is less than 20%.
Fields with a low fertility rating will need help despite current fertilizer prices.
“There’s no choice,” Gustafson said. “It will be yield limiting.”
Dry years can actually be beneficial for building up soil nutrients. Nitrates are more likely to stay in place without rain to wash them through the soil. Lower crop yields are another factor that leaves fertility in the soil. That’s another reason why it’s important to soil test this year, Clark said.
“Knowing that soil test is going to be a big deal. You can’t just guess this year because we’re not getting the same yields,” he said.
With harvest looking to start early this year, there should be ample time to get a soil sample before applying fall fertilizer. And because some supplies are tight, Gustafson encourages growers to communicate early with their retailer if you play to fertilize for corn and soybeans.
“Get your intentions out on the table,” he said.
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.