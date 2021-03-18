Meet the pests: Entomologist gives overview of alfalfa pests

Before long, alfalfa fields will be greening up and keeping a healthy stand depends in part on keeping pests in control.

Entomologist Patrick Wagner, who works with South Dakota State University Extension in Rapid City, gave an overview of what to watch for and how to control common pests in alfalfa during forages week on the Crop Hour webinar series. He spoke Feb. 25, and the episode is available on the SDSU Extension YouTube channel.

Other extension experts covered common alfalfa diseases and fertilizer considerations. Providing the alfalfa stand with the nutrients it needs and controlling pests have roles in reducing disease.

Pea aphids, for example, transmit alfalfa mosaic virus. There’s no rescue treatment for the virus, said Connie Strunk, extension plant pathology specialist based in Sioux Falls. When seeding a new stand, selecting resistant varieties, controlling aphids and broadleaf weeds – especially the host plant, black nightshade – can help manage mosaic virus, she said.

When it comes to managing insect pests, scouting fields as populations ramp up, taking early cuttings and using insecticides when needed can help preserve forage quality. Here are a few key recommendations Wagner shared for common alfalfa pests.

Alfalfa weevil: These pests can be managed by harvesting early and using a pyrethroid insecticide. Because pyrethroids are harmful to pollinators, Wagner advises producers to spray in the late afternoon or evening when pollinators are less active.

Livestock can also help with this job, he noted. Weevils overwinter at the base of plants, so grazing cattle on an alfalfa stand can help trample weevils and reduce their populations the following year.