Meet the pests: Entomologist gives overview of alfalfa pests

Before long, alfalfa fields will be greening up and keeping a healthy stand depends in part on keeping pests in control.
Entomologist Patrick Wagner, who works with South Dakota State University Extension in Rapid City, gave an overview of what to watch for and how to control common pests in alfalfa during forages week on the Crop Hour webinar series. He spoke Feb. 25, and the episode is available on the SDSU Extension YouTube channel.
Other extension experts covered common alfalfa diseases and fertilizer considerations. Providing the alfalfa stand with the nutrients it needs and controlling pests have roles in reducing disease.
Pea aphids, for example, transmit alfalfa mosaic virus. There’s no rescue treatment for the virus, said Connie Strunk, extension plant pathology specialist based in Sioux Falls. When seeding a new stand, selecting resistant varieties, controlling aphids and broadleaf weeds – especially the host plant, black nightshade – can help manage mosaic virus, she said.
When it comes to managing insect pests, scouting fields as populations ramp up, taking early cuttings and using insecticides when needed can help preserve forage quality. Here are a few key recommendations Wagner shared for common alfalfa pests.
Alfalfa weevil: These pests can be managed by harvesting early and using a pyrethroid insecticide. Because pyrethroids are harmful to pollinators, Wagner advises producers to spray in the late afternoon or evening when pollinators are less active.
Livestock can also help with this job, he noted. Weevils overwinter at the base of plants, so grazing cattle on an alfalfa stand can help trample weevils and reduce their populations the following year.
“(It’s) even better to graze sheep because they will pick out the weevils,” Wagner said.
Potato leaf hopper: These bugs migrate from South. Their damage, known as “hopper burn” can look like drought stress, Wagner said. To reduce buildup of leaf hoppers, he advises growers to harvest alfalfa at the bud stage and use a foliar insecticide if populations reach threshold levels.
Information about thresholds for different pests can be found on the Extension website at extension.sdstate.edu. Search by pest.
Aphids: The pea aphid is a relatively large aphid, measuring up to a quarter-inch long, Wagner noted. Populations tend to take off during cool weather, which caused issues during the wet year of 2019. Management strategies include early harvest and using an insecticides when numbers reach the threshold.
Plant bugs: It’s the Lygus bug and alfalfa plant bugs that are the biggest threat to forages. Populations really start to ramp up in June, Wagner said, and it’s best to harvest the alfalfa before adults are present.
“Try to take care of those nymphs early on,” he said. “You’re just eliminating that food source, basically.”
Grasshoppers: Damage from grasshoppers can be especially noticeable in times of drought.
“They’re going to look for anything green, and that’s going to be our crop fields,” Wagner said.
Because they congregate in strips of forage after harvest, he said it can be economical to spray insecticides on the harvested strips.
Army cutworm: The cutworms – including variegated cutworms, dingy cutworms and army cutworms – are most common in June and July. When treating with insecticide, do so in late afternoon and evening, Wagner said, because the caterpillars come out at night. It’s not worth treating caterpillars if they’re longer than 1.5 inches, Wagner advised.
“The damage is already done,” he said.
Blister beetles: Blister beetles feed on grasshopper eggs, so if grasshoppers were out in force last year, it may indicate a bad year for blister beetles. The beetles, which come in a variety of species and colors, have a chemical called catharidin that releases when they’re crushed. It can be fatal to horses. Cows can get sick but would be unlikely to die.
The beetles are attracted to flowers, so it’s best to harvest alfalfa before the peak bloom stage, Wagner said. If the beetles are present, let the hay to dry before raking it to allow them time to vacate, he said, and avoid smashing the bugs. Managing with insecticides isn’t practical.
“If they’re alive or dead, they’re still going to have catharidin in them,” he said.
Populations might be higher on the field edges, so Wagner says to avoid feeding that hay to horses, and notify the buyer if beetles are present.
