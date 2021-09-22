Planning for next year’s crop

Drought conditions across South Dakota prompted many farmers to harvest corn for silage. It’s a way to salvage a crop that wasn’t able to produce big grain yields, and it’s a way to boost winter feed supplies for livestock when pastures and hay growth were stunted from lack of rain.

Dry weather also pushed crops to mature faster and dry-down more quickly, meaning that silage harvest started early. Now that the silage pile has been tarped off or bagged up, it’s time to start preparing for next year.

While spreading manure in a timely manner is always important prep work following harvest, there are special considerations to take when it comes to not only nurturing but protecting the next crop.

Much of South Dakota’s silage acres are in a corn-on-corn rotation. With corn root worm out in force this year, growers should pay special attention to protecting next year’s crop, according to Jeff Fuls, technical agronomist with DeKalb Asgrow in South Dakota.

“Trait technology is important,” he said. “Make sure you’re utilizing SmartStax to protect from corn root worm.”

The product from DeKalb uses three modes of action to protect against corn rootworm both above and below ground.

The dry year also exacerbated problems with rootworm. Corn that had root damage from the pest wasn’t able to regenerate its roots as much as in a wetter year, Fuls explained. So when summer storms hit, more corn went down.

Trait technology like DeKalb’s new offering can help protect roots, Fuls said.