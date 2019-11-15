While a critical piece of equipment, tractors are also the number one cause of death on the farm. Take the time to refresh all tractor operators on the necessary steps and training for safe operation.
Follow this safety checklist:
- Have pre-operational checks been completed before driving such as oil, tire pressure and gas. Check the area around the tractor to ensure it is clear of children, dogs, etc.
- Are drivers entering the tractor with three points of contact to prevent falls?
- Does the tractor have working lights and a slow-moving vehicle sign when being driven on roadways?
- Are tractors equipped with rollover protective structures (ROPS) and seat belts?
- Are power take-off (PTO) guards in place and in good condition?
- Are hydraulic lines in good shape, with no leaks?
- Are drivers checking for other workers before moving the tractor?
- Are you keeping kids off tractors and out of the area they are being used?
- Are there no extra riders?
- Are implements attached to the tractor only once the tractor is turned off, on level ground and the brakes applied?
- Are drivers reducing speed on hills and steep slopes?
- Are all drivers trained and have they received necessary certifications or licensees?