Jim Bauman, vice president of market development for the National Corn Growers Association, left, and Bruce Peterson, then chairman of the NCGA’s feed, food and industrial action team, present South Dakota State University professor Kasiviswanathan Muthukumarappan with $25,000 to support his corn-based resin research. The project, which was funded through the North Central Regional Sun Grant Center, was one of six finalists among 38 entries in the NDGA’s first worldwide Consider Corn Challenge